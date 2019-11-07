Shin Bet: Advanced Technologies Helped Foil Over 450 Attacks in 2019

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 7:47 am |

Head of Shin Bet Nadav Argaman. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman claimed on Thursday that the Shin Bet thwarted over 450 terror attacks in the past year [b’chasdei Shamayim].

“In the past year, we have thwarted over 450 significant terror attacks, and have thus allowed Israeli citizens to have full and comfortable lives without even knowing what’s going on underground,” Argaman said at the UVID International Conference and Exhibition on Unmanned Vehicles in Tel Aviv.

Argaman credited these successes to specialized technologies used by the Shin Bet as well as cooperation with the other Israeli security forces and “synergy with our counterparts around the world.”

He stressed that there is constant ambition that there be synergy within the organization as well as with the entire Israeli security system.

“This is what allowed us to thwart over 450 significant attacks in the past year.

“Israeli technology and the [defense] industry are always close to us, close to our hearts. We purchase Israeli technologies before buying from anywhere else,” Argaman said.

The Shin Bet has been known to use advanced algorithms to scan social media and other databases for indications of terrorist activities.