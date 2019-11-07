Jordan Set to Ban Israel Farmers From Leased Enclaves

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Island of Peace in Naharayim, on the border with Jordan. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)

Israeli farmers will be banned by Jordan from entering and cultivating the Naharayim enclave despite protests from the farmers, Arutz Sheva reported on Thursday.

The Jordanian government said the ban will go into effect next Sunday, according to Jordan Valley Council head, Idan Greenbaum.

Under the 1994 peace agreement with Jordan, the Naharayim enclave and the Tzofar enclave were leased to Israel for 25 years, allowing the Israeli farmers living in the enclave to continue managing their farms.

The Hashemite Kingdom now appears determined to terminate the arrangement in both enclaves, amid current tensions between Israel and Jordan.

About a month ago, a Naharayim farmer in the Jordan Valley approached with an urgent letter to King Abdullah II and asked him to stop the process of restoring the enclave to the possession of the Kingdom of Jordan.

In an unusual move, Greenbaum appealed directly in writing to Jordan’s King Abdullah II about a month ago.

“I am taking an extraordinary step of writing directly to you, to prevent what is a disaster for us. I sincerely ask you to have the opportunity to present our suggestions to you or to someone you trust, through a meeting with us at the Island of Peace itself.

“We are interested in presenting the possibilities we have, reaching an agreement of some kind between us, as neighbors who respect and appreciate each other,” Greenbaum said.

However, he received no reply from the Kingdom.