IDF Prepares to Demolish Home of Dolev Terrorist

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:33 am |

The levayah of Rena Shnerb, Hy”d, in Lod. (Flash90)

IDF forces overnight Wednesday mapped out the home of Kassam Shabli, one of the members of the terror gang who murdered Rena Shnerb, Hy”d, and injured her father Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and brother, Dvir Shnerb, in August. Shabli is in custody for providing assistance to the gang that carried out the bombing attack at a spring outside the Shomron town of Dolev. No date has yet been set for the demolition of the terrorist’s house.

Five terrorists, associated with the Popular Front terror group, have been arrested in connection with the attack. The group was led by 44-year-old Samar Mina Salim Arbid, a resident of Ramallah and a top Popular Front terrorist in the Ramallah area. He has been arrested and served prison sentences for security crimes, including leading riots and building firebombs during the second intifada. Arbid was shot and badly wounded in the aftermath of the terror attack, but he is set to be released from the hospital Friday, Walla News reported.

IDF forces confiscated terror funds in the Tul Karem area overnight Wednesday. The money, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, was found in houses in Tul Karem and the village of Kubar. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said. The IDF has been cracking down on these payments, and has seized millions of shekels in cash and goods like vehicles and electronics in recent months.