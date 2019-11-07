BD”E: Rav Menachem Mendel Perlmutter, Z”l

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:23 am |

A large crowd gathered Thursday morning in Yerushalayim to take part in the heartbreaking levayah of Reb Ben Zion Menachem Mendel Perlmutter, z”l, a noted avreich in the Gerrer community in Yerushalayim, who was niftar at the age of just 37.

Speakers at the levayah included Harav Yitzchak Meir Sternbuch; noted Maggid Harav Elimelech Biederman; and Harav Nachum Flakser, Rosh Kollel Beis Yisrael in Yerushalayim. The levayah also passed the Gerrer beis medrash, with the participation of the Gerrer Rebbe, shlita.

Reb Mendy was sick for just over a year with a dreaded disease, and was niftar overnight Wednesday in the Hadasah Ein Karem Medical Center.

He battled vigilantly with the disease and with much mesirus nefesh tried to keep as much of a regular seder as possible.

He was born in 5742/1982 in the U.S. His parents, Reb Moshe and Mrs. Tzilah Perlmutter, were both niftar in his youth, and he was adopted and raised by, lhbch”l, the Rav of the Gerrer community in New York, Harav Eliyahu Fisher and his Rebbetzin, in Brooklyn.

When he came of age, he married and settled in Yerushalayim. Together with his wife, tblch”t, they established a home of Torah and chessed. He learned for many years in Kollel Choshen Mishpat and even wrote a sefer on Halachah.

Several years ago, he opened an accountancy office and was successful, but he was more than proud to be able to support Torah, as well as the shiurim he had himself.

He is survived by, lhbch”l, his wife and five children. His only son will be having bar mitzvah in several months’ time.

Yehi zichro baruch.