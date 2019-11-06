Strike at Local Authorities Called Off After Deal Reached

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:22 am |

Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri convenes a meeting on Wednesday to resolve the local authorities’ threat of a strike.

With the intervention of Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri, the strike that was planned in the local authorities for Thursday, was called off.

At a meeting Wednesday afternoon, Rabbi Deri instructed the Interior Ministry’s Director General Mordechai Cohen to formulate a solution for balancing grants to the authorities for 2020. The cities claim the government owes them hundreds of millions of shekels that have not been transferred because many government offices responsible for the transfers are not operating.

It has been agreed that the Ministry of the Interior will announce the balancing grants for 2020 within 10 days, based on a budget of NIS 3.15 billion.

“I am pleased that we have reached an agreement that will allow the local authorities to function properly even during the transition government.

“It is important that the strike was avoided and unnecessary suffering of residents, especially parents and students, was averted,” said Rabbi Deri after the meeting.