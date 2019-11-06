Police Meet in Wake of Assaults to Assure Boro Park of Safety

BROOKLYN (Boropark24 ) -

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:52 pm |

Top police brass were on hand in Boro Park Wednesday afternoon for an extended meeting aimed at assuring the community is safe.

Police promised to have a much greater visibility on the streets, with more patrols and undercover cops. The meeting comes in the wake of a scare this past Friday night, when a car prowled around the neighborhood, assaulting and chasing Jews who were going home. Police said that they expect to be making arrests soon.

Attendees include the host, 66th precinct commander Jimmy King, as well as Inspector Mark Molinari of the Hate Crimes Task Force, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Councilmen Kalman Yeger and Chaim Deutsch, Pinny Ringel of the mayor’s office, and Motty Katz of Shomrim.

Others there were community representatives Yanky Meyer of Misaskim, Berish Frielich, Barry Spitzer of Community Board 12, Chaim Fleischer, Heshy Dembitzer of Bobov and Boruch Gips of Hatzolah.

“The main thing is,” one of the attendees said, “that we got a promise of a lot more police on the street, more undercover cops, police will go around with the lights flashing. There will be a lot of visibility on Friday until late at night.”

The meeting was called by King, the commanding officer of the 66th precinct, to update the community on actions taken to ensure safety.

Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the assaults saying that “anti-Semitism has no place in this city” and that he’s “directed the NYPD to deploy additional resources in the community throughout the weekend.”

The police force had increased patrols over yom tov but the attacks resumed after the extra resources were withdrawn. The incident comes amid a record rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the city.