Air Europa: Pilot at Schiphol Airport Accidentally Caused Alarm

AMSTERDAM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 5:13 pm |

Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. (EVERT ELZINGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch police mill about after a threat at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A pilot onboard an Air Europa airplane accidentally set off an alarm, prompting a major security lockdown at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement.

“In a plane from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport,” it said. “There was no cause for alarm, all passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off.”

“We are sorry, there was no cause for alarm,” the Spanish airline said.

Earlier reports had suggested there may have been a hijacking involving three men armed with knives, and the Dutch Royal Military Police were investigating a “suspicious situation” at the airport.