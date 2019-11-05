Voting Results in New York State and Around the Country

NEW YORK (AP) -

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:47 pm |

New York City and New York State

For Public Advocate of New York City, with 100% of the precincts reporting, Jumaane Williams, Dem, has 121,566 or 73% of the vote, and Joseph Borelli, GOP 41,148 votes or 25%.

For City Council District 45, with 100% of the precincts reporting, Farah Louis, Dem has 1,573 votes or 90%, and Anthony Beckford, Lbl 127 votes or 7%.

All 5 of the NYC Charter Amendments seem to have been approved by overwhelming majorities.

Mississippi Governor’s Race

With 8% of the precincts reporting, Tate Reeves, GOP has 23,485 votes or 52%, and Jim Hood, Dem has 21,415 votes or 47%.

Kentucky Governor’s Race

In the Kentucky Governor’s race, with 99% of the precincts reporting, Andy Beshear, Dem has 708,967 votes or 49%, and Matthew Bevin, GOP has 700,820 votes or 49%.

Results will be updated as the are reported.