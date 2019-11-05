BD”E: Rebbetzin Zissel Horowitz, A”h

(BoroPark24.com) -

Rebbetzin Zissel (Gisele) Horowitz, a”h, of Boro Park, passed away Monday night at the age of 92.

She was the daughter of Harav Chaim Zvi Kruger, zt”l, a Rav in Brussels before the Holocaust and later a prominent member of Agudas Harabbanim in the U.S. for many years.

Rebbetzin Zissel was the wife of Harav Moshe Horowitz, zt”l, the Unsdorfer Rav of Boro Park and Rosh Yeshivah of Be’er Shmuel, who passed away three years ago.

The Rebbetzin was a renowned mechaneches in the Bais Yaakov Seminary in Boro Park for about half a century, and was mechanech thousands of talmidos to go in the ways of Torah, tznius, halachah and yiras Shamayim, while supporting her husband in leading the Unsdorfer kehillah and mosdos.

She is survived, lhbch”l, by her children: Rabbi Yehoshua Elazar; Reb Shmuel; Rabbi Mordechai Yehudah; Reb Pinchas; Reb Yitzchok; Reb Yisrael; and Mrs. Feige Shimshovitz, as well as her siblings.

The levayah will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Shomrei Hadas chapel, before continuing to Eretz Yisrael, where kevurah will be on Har Hazeisim.

Yehi zichrah baruch.