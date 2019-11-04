Rightwing Bloc Calls for Unity Government

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:40 am |

The Knesset. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with the leaders of the rightwing and chareidi parties that support him for prime minister.

At the conclusion of the meeting, they released a joint message, calling for a unity government.

“In light of security and national challenges,” their release read, “the leaders of the national camp factions are appealing to Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz to form a broad national unity government based on the outline of President Reuven Rivlin.”

This will help the country avoid unnecessary elections, they said.

All faction leaders made it clear that they would not join a minority government, and that their commitment not to enter any government without the other parties stands.

According to a statement sent out by the Likud, Netanyahu told the leaders of the rightwing parties that during his meeting with Gantz, “We agreed to many concessions. We are yet to hear any answers.”

Netanyahu added that his negotiating team have been trying for several days to meet with the Blue and White negotiating team, but Blue and White have been pushing them off from day to day, and as of now no meeting has been scheduled.