NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill to Step Down

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:30 pm |

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill at a press conference in September. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is resigning after three years leading the nation’s largest police department, a law-enforcement source has told Hamodia.



A press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at City Hall.

O’Neill is 61. He spent more than three decades with the NYPD before becoming commissioner in 2016.

O’Neill led efforts to bolster community policing and repair the department’s relationship with minority communities that had complained about innocent black and Hispanic men being caught up in aggressive enforcement of minor crimes.