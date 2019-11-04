IDF Soldiers Chase Back Gaza Fence Infiltrators

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:23 am |

A view of the security fence in Shlomit, near the Gaza border. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Gaza sources reported Monday that IDF soldiers had shot at several Gaza Arabs who tried to get past the security fence. The Arabs retreated when soldiers fired the shots, the report said, adding that there were no injuries. The IDF did not comment on the incident.

Overnight Sunday, security officials seized a cache of weapons held in Arab homes in the area of Shechem. Several handguns were found, along with ammunition. In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 15 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.