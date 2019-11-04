Detained Jordanian Citizens to Be Released, Ambassador to Return

YERUSHALAYIM/AMMAN (Hamodia/Reuters) -

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (Reuters/Muhammad Hamed/File)

Jordan will return its ambassador to Israel in the coming days, after an agreement was reached between the countries for the transferring of the responsibility of two arrested Jordanians to Jordanian security forces, the Israeli government said in a statement released on Sunday.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that two of its citizens detained by Israel after crossing into Israeli territory would return home “before the end of the week.”

Jordan recalled its ambassador on Tuesday over the refusal of the Israeli government to release Hiba Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri, who Jordan said had been illegally arrested without charge a few months ago.

Safadi gave no further details about how their release had been secured in his comments on Twitter.

“The government pursued the case from the start under direct instructions from His Majesty King Abdullah to take all necessary steps to release them whatever that may cost,” Safadi said.

Labadi, 24, was arrested in August after crossing the border to attend a family wedding. She subsequently went on a hunger strike and was hospitalized after her health deteriorated

Miri, 29, was arrested last September after he also crossed to visit relatives.

Israel’s deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, said at the time that both detainees were suspected of security offenses, without being more specific.

The head of the Shin Bet agreed on the terms of the transfer with his Jordanian counterpart. Israel said that it “views the relationship between Jordan and Israel as a cornerstone of regional stability and will continue to act to ensure the region’s security.”