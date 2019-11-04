Cop Files Lawsuit Over ‘Racist’ 66th Precinct

BORO PARK -

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:55 pm |

NYPD 66th Precinct. (googlemaps)

A NYPD detective alleging vengeful action by the Police Department after he publicly accused officers at his precinct of racism and of spending work hours playing video games, is suing the city for $1.3 million, Patch.com reports.

Detective Michael Moy filed a complaint last spring with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a discrimination suit last Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.

Last spring, Moy – a Chinese-American who worked in the 66th Precinct, with a stationhouse on 16th Avenue and 58th Street and covering portions of Boro Park, Sunset Park, Kensington and Midwood, home to large Jewish and Chinese populations – publicly accused officers of using words like “Buckwheat,” “Alabama Blacks,” and “Monkeys,” to refer to blacks; “Taliban” when referring to a Muslim detective; and referring to Jews as “filthy Jews,” “dirty Jews” and “beards,” according to the Daily News.

The EEOC filing names Det. Anthony Carreira, a 14-year-veteran, and Det. James Dawson, a 25-year-veteran.

The complaint says the detectives frequently played online video clips on Department computers to mock minorities, and that Carreira “hundreds of times” played a clip of a comedian mimicking a Chinese accent. Moy claimed that on at least one occasion, the precinct’s commanding officer, Sgt. Gary Caporale, was there when Carreira played the video, but “didn’t put a stop to it.”

Moy also said images were posted on the stationhouse wall mocking him; one made fun of Moy, who is not Christian, for not celebrating a Christian holiday.

In an interview with the Daily News in April, Moy said the behavior went beyond mere mocking – it affected the investigations into crimes against minorities.

“They don’t get the same quality of investigation as other people,” Moy said. “Especially the Chinese, because they don’t speak English, and [detectives] can close the case easily.”

Moy also accused the two officers of playing video games while on duty, and of blasting the TV in the stationhouse. One fight Moy had with the officers over the volume led to Moy being placed on modified duty.

While Moy had opportunities to switch precincts, he declined to do so, he told the Daily News, because he likes working in his Chinese community. In his filing, he wrote, “This complaint should help not only me, but hopefully it has a positive effect for the Chinese and other citizens of the 66th Precinct, who are subject to having some lazy, bigoted, dishonest, incompetent, and quite frankly dangerous police supposedly protecting their interests.”

In his $1.3 million lawsuit filed Thursday, Moy said that after he went public with his complaint, he was transferred to a precinct far from his home, and told to sign off on charges that he pushed a detective and falsified paperwork, which he says are false. When he was switched to another precinct, he says, he lost his stipend as a union delegate, his monthly annuity, the vacation days he had accrued and his overtime.

Moy requested a jury trial to address his requests, that he be paid $1.3 million in damages and other relief as the court sees fit.

In a statement to Hamodia on Monday, the NYPD said it “takes such allegations seriously and does not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” but that it “will decline from commenting on pending litigation.”

A spokesperson from the city’s Law Department told Patch.com, “We will review the case.”