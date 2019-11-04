AOC Apologizes for Trying to Block Dov Hikind on Twitter

(boropark24.com) -

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:19 am |

Former Assemblyman Dov Hikind.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apologized on Monday to Dov Hikind for blocking him on Twitter, settling a lawsuit with the former assemblyman a day before she was supposed to testify in the case.

Hikind had sued the socialist Democrat in federal court, arguing his First Amendment rights were violated since the congresswomen regularly uses her account for political posts.

“I have reconsidered my decision to block Dov Hikind from my Twitter account,” AOC said in a statement obtained by The New York Post. “Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them.”

Hikind said he would respond at a news conference at 11:30 to details of the settlement.

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the Bronx, had claimed that the account she had blocked Hikind from was her personal one and not subject to the lawsuit. She also said that Hikind had harassed her with angry tweets against her anti-Israel views and for comparing immigration centers on the border to concentration camps.

Hikind filed the lawsuit the day a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump must unblock accounts he blocked from his own personal account.

The apology is part of a settlement deal between the two.

“In retrospect,” AOC said, “it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind. Now and in the future, however, I reserve the right to block users who engage in actual harassment or exploit my personal/campaign account, @AOC, for commercial or other improper purposes.”

Ocasio-Cortez insisted she had blocked fewer than two dozen people from among her 5.7 million Twitter followers.