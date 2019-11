Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 10:37 am |

Police are investigating several attacks on Friday night in Boro Park, with the notion that all were done by the same perpetrators.

The first incident was on New Utrecht and 53rd St., at about 12:20 a.m., when a group of perpetrators chased after a few boys. The next incident, a few minutes later, was an attempted assault outside the Bobov beis medrash on 15th Ave., and the third incident was in the area of 14th Avenue and 51st St.