Revised Regulations Ban Treif Imports

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:55 pm |

The Israeli Economy Ministry has closed a loophole in the law regulating the importation of meat, making it legally impossible henceforth to bring any non-kosher meat into the country.

Although a ban on importing non-kosher meat has existed since 1994, exceptions were made for pork parts, sausages, lard, seafood, and several other items, according to Channel 12. Large quantities of these treif foods were imported since that time.

Those exceptions were brought to an end by a ministerial measure which now forbids any such import which lacks kosher certification. Since the above-mentioned items cannot have kosher certification, they are effectively banned.

No explanation for the decision was provided by the Economy Ministry.

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid protested the move, and promised that a government led by his party will resume importation of treif products.

“Dear Israeli government, get out of our plates!” wrote Lapid on Twitter. “The state will not dictate what we can and cannot eat. When we form a government, we will cancel the regulation.”