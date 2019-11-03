Netanyahu: Israel Holds Hamas Responsible for All Attacks From Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 9:10 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday during the weekly Cabinet meeting that he holds Hamas responsible for any attacks emanating from the Gaza Strip but will not divulge his plans for dealing with the situation, after ten rockets were launched from Gaza over the weekend, one of which hit a home in Sderot.

“This is a very sensitive and explosive security period in several areas, both in the north and in the south,” Netanyahu said.

“Immediately after the shooting on the Gaza envelope, I convened a discussion of the security forces in the Kiryah and gave instructions on a number of targets that we must attack and therefore the Air Force attacked them. You could surely be impressed by the intensity of the attack,” he added.

“Hamas is responsible, as far as we are concerned, for any attack coming out of the Gaza Strip. I do not intend to elaborate on our plans. I do want to say that we will continue to work in all arenas for the security of the State of Israel, both by visible means and by covert means, at sea in air and on land.”