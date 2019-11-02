Reminder to Move Clocks Back: Standard Time Returns

(AP) -

It’s time to usher out daylight saving time across most of the United States and welcome back standard time.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, standard time returns across most of the United States, accompanied by the welcome one-night extra hour of sleep.

With the time shift, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Remember to adjust Shabbos clocks to standard time.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time. No need to change clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8.

According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, seven in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back and forth, but there’s no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.