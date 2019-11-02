IDF Strikes Back at Gaza After Rocket Hits Sderot House

YERUSHALAYIM -

Hamas military compound targeted by the IDF. (IDF Spokesperson)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to assemble the Security Cabinet Sunday as IDF forces hit back in Gaza in response to rocket fire Friday night. At least ten rockets were fired at communities in southern Israel, including Sderot, with eight of them shot down by Iron Dome missiles. However, two rockets got through, and one hit a house in Sderot.

There were no injuries in the rocket fire, including in the house that was hit by the Gaza rocket, as residents of the house took shelter when the Red Alert siren went off. Five people were treated for shock, and houses and vehicles in Sderot suffered broken windows.

In response to the rocket fire, IDF fighter jets overnight Friday struck a wide range of Hamas terror targets throughout Gaza Strip. Among the sites targeted were a Hamas naval force military compound, a military compound serving the terror organization’s aerial defense array, a military compound containing an anti-missile simulator, training compounds, a weapons manufacturing site, a weapons storage military compound and underground infrastructures in the northern, central and southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas on Shabbos denied responsibility for the attack, and security sources on Motzoei Shabbos told Kan News that the rocket fire may have been carried out by Islamic Jihad, which is demanding more resources from Hamas. Islamic Jihad said in a statement Shabbos that it would “continue to defend the Palestinian nation against all violence of the Zionist entity. The enemy should not feel safe and at peace as long as it carries out crimes against our people and occupies our land.”

The IDF said that it views the rocket attack targeting Israeli territory with great severity and is prepared to continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians, the army said in a statement, adding that it holds Hamas responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it.

In a social media message, Blue and White head Benny Gantz said that “my government will not tolerate threats to Israelis in the south, not will it tolerate threats to our sovereignty. We shall restore deterrence at any price, even if we have to personally attack the people causing the violence. At this time we will support any policy of retaliation that will bring quiet back to the south.”