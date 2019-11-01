IDF Hits Back at Gaza After Rocket Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 1, 2019 at 4:45 am |

Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Sept. 11. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

IDF forces early Friday hit Hamas positions in Gaza in response to a rocket attack earlier Thursday night. Israeli tanks hit two Hamas military positions near the border fence.

The attack was in response to a previous rocket attack by Gazan Arab terrorists on Israeli territory. The Red Alert early warning siren sounded in several towns in the Eshkol Regional Council Thursday night, sending residents scrambling for shelter. A loud explosion was heard throughout the region.

The rocket fell in an open area, and there were no injuries or damage reported. Hamas said that the rocket had been fired by “rogue elements” in Gaza, but the IDF said in a statement that it saw Hamas as responsible for all attacks from Gaza.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.