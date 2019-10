YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 3:44 pm |

Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli towns of Be’eri and Alumim on Thursday evening, as at least one projectile fired from Gaza landed in an open field, the IDF confirmed.

The military said it was still investigating the incident, but b’chasdei Shamayim initial reports indicated no injuries or damage to property.