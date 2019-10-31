Report: Israel Rearrests Palestinian Terrorist

RAMALLAH (AP/Hamodia) -

The family of a former Palestinian parliamentarian says Israeli authorities have rearrested her just months after she was released from detention.

Ghassan Jarrar, the husband of 57-year-old Khalida Jarrar, says Israeli forces arrested her from her home in the city of Ramallah on Thursday.

Jarrar, a senior official with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was released in February from 20 months of administrative detention, an Israeli policy that permits holding people for months at a time without charges when they are deemed risks to national security.

In a tweet, the Israeli military said it had made several arrests in the region overnight for “terror” related charges. The military declined to comment on the identity of those arrested.

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency also would not comment.

However, An Israeli security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that troops arrested Jarrar, according to The Times of Israel.

The official added that she was being held on suspicions of “involvement in terror activity.”

Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the PLO Executive Committee, called on the international community to intervene for Jarrar.

“We demand the immediate release of Khalida Jarrar, a leader in Palestinian political and social work and women right’s issues. We call on the international community to pressure the Israeli government to free her,” he wrote on Twitter.

Israel, the United States and the European Union list the PFLP, one of several member parties of the Palestine Liberation Organization, as a terrorist group.