Hezbollah Misses IDF Drone Over Lebanon

Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 12:41 pm |

Lebanon’s Hezbollah targeted a drone over the country’s south with “appropriate weapons,” forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace on Thursday, al-Manar reported, citing a statement from the Iran-backed movement.

The IDF said earlier that an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Lebanon at one of its drones but the aircraft was not hit.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a large explosion was heard near the southern town of Nabatiyeh and that Israeli spy aircraft were flying overhead at the time. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.