Counterfeit Currency Passed at Boro Park Stores

BORO PARK -

Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:06 pm |

Shomrim is alerting Boro Park business owners to be alert for counterfeiters.

Counterfeit $50 bills were used at a Boro Park takeout store and a grocery Wednesday. A Shomrim member who happened to be in one of the stores at the time recognized the man who passed the bill as one of two men arrested just a few months ago for passing counterfeit bills in Boro Park. However, the perpetrator fled Wednesday before he could be apprehended.

Typically, one of the men walks into a store and buys a small item with a fake bill, while an accomplice waits for him in the car.

