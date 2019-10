Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:26 am |

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

The Boro Park community mourns the petirah of Mrs. Mindy Werdyger, a”h, early Thursday morning.

Mrs. Werdyger, 29, was the wife of, yblch”t, Reb Mayer, and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Yosef Chaim Neiman. She is also survived by her four children.

The levayah will be held Thursday morning at 11 p.m., from the Shomrei Hadas chapel in Boro Park.