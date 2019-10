Thousand Oaks, CA -

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 3:27 pm |

Rabbi Chaim Bryski of Thousand Oaks, CA with his boys.

Due to the wildfires in California, Rabbi Chaim Bryski of Thousand Oaks, CA, was stranded on the highway for six hours on Monday morning as he was trying to drive back to yeshiva with some boys.When he finally pulled into a shelter, he spent some time learning with the boys so their day should not be wasted.