BPJCC Announces First-Ever Job Fair for Boro Park Community and Business Employers

BROOKLYN, NY (BPJCC) -

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 6:19 pm |

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council is planning on holding its first-ever job fair. Boro Park Job Fair – Career Day 2019 will take place on Tuesday, November 19, at Lipschitz Hall in Brooklyn. The job fair will give businesses the ability to hire tremendous talent and give job seekers the ability to apply for a job all in one location at one time.

“This is going to be a great way for potential employees to network with employers,” says Rabbi Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO. “We have an exceptional pool of incredible, creative talent within the Boro Park community..”

The Job Fair is yet another key element of the Boro Park JCC Workforce Initiative done in partnership with the JCC of Greater Coney Island. The newest component in the ongoing Workforce Initiative will place participants in jobs in addition to the multi-faceted training the program continues to provide.

For more information on this upcoming event, or to reserve a booth in the upcoming Career Day Job Fair, contact the BPJCC at (718) 972-6600 extension 4603.