U.K. Prime Minister to Push for an Election – Again

LONDON (AP) -

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:55 am |

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will for a fourth time ask Parliament to approve early elections after lawmakers rejected his latest bid amid concerns about the government’s Brexit plans.

The government said that it will on Tuesday introduce a short bill calling an election on Dec. 12. The legislation requires a simple majority to be passed. Johnson’s previous proposal was made under a different legislative provision that required a two-thirds majority, which it did not achieve.

To win support from opposition parties, Johnson says he will delay further consideration of his EU withdrawal agreement until after the election.

The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party, which had proposed an earlier election date to block Brexit, say they will consider the latest proposal.