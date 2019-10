NEW YORK (AP) -

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:48 pm

(NYPD Special Ops)

Shiver me timbers!

A replica pirate ship got stuck on a buried pier in New York Harbor on Monday.

“Ahoy! Low tide helps stop a pirate invasion,” the NYPD’s special operations division tweeted. “A replica pirate ship ran aground while navigating the New York Harbor this afternoon.”

The ship, which had been getting inspected when it got stuck, had to wait for high tide before resuming its piracy.