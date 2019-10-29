North Korea Rejects Meeting With South Over Resort

SEOUL (AP) -

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:17 am |

The sun rises over the Mount Kumgang resort in North Korea. (Reuters/Kim Ho-Young/Korea Pool/File Photo)

North Korea has rejected South Korea’s request for working-level talks to discuss the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants removed.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says that North Korea – in letters sent to the South on Tuesday – said face-to-face meetings would be unnecessary and repeated its stance that details should be worked out through document exchanges.

The South on Monday proposed a working-level meeting with North Korea, days after the North formally demanded that the South Koreans come to Diamond Mountain at an agreed-upon date to clear out their facilities.

Kim has ordered the destruction of the properties, apparently because Seoul won’t defy U.S.-led sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.