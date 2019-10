YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:33 am |

An Israeli air force drone patrols the skies. (Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90)

The IDF said Tuesday afternoon that it shot down a drone that was flying at an “irregular altitude” over the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said fighter jets were alerted once the aircraft was detected and they shot it down.