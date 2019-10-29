Egypt Officials: 1 Policeman, 13 Terrorists Killed in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) -

Egyptian officials say a police conscript has been killed in a terrorist attack in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

They say that in the attack, which took place late on Monday in the town of Sheikh Zuweid, three other policemen were also wounded and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Separately, the officials say security forces killed 13 suspected terrorists in a raid on Tuesday in the Mediterranean coastal city of el-Arish’s el-Obour neighborhood.

They say police found weapons and explosives in the hideout, and forensic teams are now identifying the bodies. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

Egypt has battled an insurgency led by an Islamic State affiliate for years in Sinai, which occasionally spills over to the mainland.