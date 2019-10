YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:03 am |

Police at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim, on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in an attempted stabbing near the Flower Gate in the Old City of Yerushalayim, Monday afternoon.

B’chasdei Shamayim, the attempted terrorist didn’t manage to do any damage.