Netanyahu: Questioning of Advisors ‘Another Example of Persecution Against Me’

Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry arrives for extension of his remand in case 4000 at the Magistrate’s Court in Rishon LeTzion, in 2018. (Flash90)

Whatever the reason police on Sunday began questioning senior Likud officials, it was not because of a harassment complaint by state witness Shlomo Filber, his attorneys said Monday. Speaking to Army Radio, Filber attorney Arad Ayalon said that he had not filed a complaint with police, and “he has not felt threatened in real time or even after the fact. Protests outside his house do not bother him, as they are no different than protests outside the houses of public officials who are just doing their jobs.”

A Channel 13 report Sunday night that police were investigating Likud campaign officials over the alleged harassment, is incorrect.

If not in response to a complaint, then why did police round up several Likud officials Sunday for questioning? The answer, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, was that it was an “extension of the police persecution of the prime minister, which has not stopped for even a moment.

“The ink is still not dry on the 1,000-page complaint the prime minister’s attorneys filed in the wake of the hearings on his corruption cases which laid out how this persecution has taken place, and they are already questioning associates of the prime minister. The purpose is clear: To neutralize that ability of the prime minister to influence public opinion against the flood of leaks against him, by threatening his associates. This is shocking.”

According to the Channel 13 report, police seized the personal devices of those questioned, ostensibly to prevent them from communicating with each other. At least two people were questioned Sunday, including a spokesperson for the Netanyahu family, Ofer Golan.

In a statement, Golan’s attorney said that “these are trumped-up charges without a basis in reality that should not even be investigated. Mr. Golan is further banned from speaking publicly on these matters in order not to influence the investigation, so whoever leaked the fact of this interrogation has violated the law.”

Police said that an investigation had been launched on the matter of witness harassment, but did not name the witness. “The investigation is taking place under the authority of the state prosecutor and state attorney. Beyond that we cannot release details.”

Filber is a principal in Case 4000, also known as the Bezeq-Walla News Case, an influence-peddling probe that alleges that Netanyahu offered his good services to Israeli billionaire Shaul Elovich in return for positive coverage on the Walla news site.

Filber is a former Communications Ministry director general. According to testimony given by Filber, Netanyahu, who was acting as communications minister, provided documents and other assistance to Elovich that would benefit his holding company by improving the situation of communications firm Bezeq. According to media reports, Filber told police under questioning that “I carried out the direct orders of Netanyahu. I had no say in any of these matters. He made clear to me what was needed, and who was needed to accomplish his goals.”

Since Filber gave his testimony, protests by right-wing groups have dogged him, with protesters following him around denouncing him for what they said were lies he told police.