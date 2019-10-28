Hiker in Critical Condition After Fall in Judean Desert

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:50 pm |

Emergency personnel at the scene. (Police spokesperson)

One person in a group of 6 chareidi hikers was critically injured after falling from a 90-foot height on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Nachal Samar area adjacent to Mitzpeh Shalem in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.

Three hours after the accident – and after reports of the victim’s death – rescuers managed to reach him, and report that he has a pulse. Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yerachmiel Yeshaya ben Chana, besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.