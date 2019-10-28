Hiker in Critical Condition After Fall in Judean Desert

One person in a group of 6 chareidi hikers was critically injured after falling from a 90-foot height on Monday.
The incident occurred in the Nachal Samar area adjacent to Mitzpeh Shalem in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
Three hours after the accident – and after reports of the victim’s death – rescuers managed to reach him, and report that he has a pulse. Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yerachmiel Yeshaya ben Chana, besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.
Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:07 pm .