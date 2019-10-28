Fire in Baggage Hold Delays El Al Flight From Paris

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:53 pm |

An El Al flight from Paris to Tel Aviv was canceled on Sunday night when a fire broke out, apparently caused by a lithium-ion battery in a wheelchair in the plane’s baggage hold, according to Channel 13.

El Al said in a statement that the plane had been grounded due to smoke in the hold probably caused by a battery fire.

The battery had not been removed from the wheelchair as required by airline rules.

Passengers, who had already boarded the plane, had to disembark. After a wait of several hours in Charles DeGaulle Airport, they were offered hotel rooms for the night. A new departure for Israel was scheduled for Monday.

“We apologize to the passengers for the inconvenience. The safety and security of the passengers are our top priority,” El Al said.