About 50,000 New York Voters Cast Early Ballots

ALBANY (AP) -

Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6:23 pm |

Patrick Sands, a polling site inspector, processes a voter using the new E-Poll Book tablet, during early voting at Brooklyn’s Clara Barton High School, Saturday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Nearly 50,000 people voted during New York’s first weekend of early voting, excluding data from Erie and Oneida counties, which have not yet been counted.

The Times Union reports members of local boards of elections claimed there was a smooth rollout of the new system throughout the four central Capital District counties this past weekend.

According to state Board of Elections data, most counties reported a decrease in ballots from Saturday to Sunday.

Albany County Board of Elections Commissioner Rachel Bledi says she expects voter turnout to increase next year once residents are more familiar with the early voting process.

New York’s early voting period will last until Nov. 3. Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 5.