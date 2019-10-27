Community

Perushim Community Holds Shabbos Hisachdus in Meron

Harav Yehoshua David Turchin, Rav of the Perushim community, leads the dancing near the kever of Rashbi in Meron, on Motzoei Shabbos, after a Shabbos Hisachdus for the community. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)