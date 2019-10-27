Community

Harav Shaul Breisch, Zt”l, Rav of Zurich

(JDN)
(JDN)
With ybl”c the Belzer Rebbe, shlita. (JDN)
With ybl”c the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe, shlita. (JDN)
(JDN)
(JDN)
With ybl”c Harav Mendel Hager, shlita, Visnitzer Rebbe. (JDN)
(JDN)
(JDN)
With ybl”c the Rachmanstrivka Rebbe of Yerushalayim, shlita. (JDN)
The last picture of Harav Breisch, zt”l. (JDN)