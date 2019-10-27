Frum Man in Critical Condition After Accident in North Miami Beach

Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 6:51 pm |

Aftermath of the accident; Jerusalmi’s vehicle is the white SUV. (Dovie Katz)

A frum man is fighting for his life after suffering critical injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon in North Miami Beach.

Daniel Jerusalmi, 43, was turning into the parking lot of a mall on Biscayne Blvd. and NE 163rd Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, when he was hit by a souped-up Mercedes c63, according to a person who arrived on the scene shortly after the accident and spoke with Hamodia. The Mercedes was carrying high-school students, and a witness said it was traveling over 90 mph. A witness also indicated there may have been some sort of argument in the Mercedes.

A total of six cars were involved in the crash, with nine people injured.

A Jewish passenger in the Mercedes suffered serious injuries, and has undergone three surgeries on her spine. She is now in serious but stable condition.

Jerusalmi, a husband and father of three children who lives in nearby Aventura, remains in critical condition.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Dovid ben Miriam and Rivkah bas Sarah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.