First Anniversary of Pittsburgh Congregation Shooting to Be Marked

Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4:02 am |

A police vehicle is posted near the scene of the massacre in the Pittsburgh congregation, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history is being marked around the world Sunday.

The shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 Jews and wounded seven others at the Pittsburgh congregation in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Thousands are expected to participate in Sunday’s remembrance through Pause With Pittsburgh, a virtual memorial event created by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Authorities charged Robert Bowers, 47, a truck driver from Baldwin, Pennsylvania, in the massacre. Investigators say he used an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, and posted criticism of an immigrant aid society on social media before the attack, claiming the Jewish charity “likes to bring invaders that kill our people.”

Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.