Erdan: Light Sentence for Terrorist ‘Shameful’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4:42 am |

Minister Gilad Erdan. (Roy Alima/Flash90)

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan over the weekend railed against what he called an “unbelievable” jail sentence imposed on Amjad Bin Mahmad Jabbarin, a 34-year-old resident of Umm el-Faham who participated in the murders of Israeli police officers Ha’il Satawi and Kamil Shanan last July, as Arabs rioted on Har HaBayis. Erdan said that the 16-year sentence imposed on Jabbarin for his role in assisting the gang that murdered the officers was far too light.

“It is unthinkable that a terrorist who helped carried out such a major terror attack at the most sensitive spot in the Middle East would get only a 16-year sentence, making it likely he will be released within the coming decade. This is shameful,” Erdan wrote in a social media post, adding that he would appeal the sentence and demand that Jabbarin spend far longer in prison.

Satawi and Shanan were killed on July 14 outside Har HaBayis by a gang from Umm el-Faham that included Muhammad Jabrin, 29, Muhammad Abd-Allatif Jabrin, 19, and Muhammad Ahmed Mafdel Jabrin, 19 – all relatives from Umm el-Faham. In response to the attack, Israel installed security systems at the entrance to Har HaBayis, which led to major rioting by Arabs. Several weeks later, Israel removed the systems. Israel installed the systems after it became clear that the terrorists had hidden weapons on Har HaBayis, and used them to shoot at police who chased them after they killed the police officers.

Jabbarin was convicted of conspiring with the three terrorists on details regarding the attack. The four met in a mosque in Umm el-Faham numerous times. The plan was first hatched during Ramadan, long before Israel contemplated installing security measures at Har HaBayis. The four debated targets, timing, and ways to acquire weapons and deploy them, the indictment said.

Jabbarin also assisted the terrorists in determining the best spot on Har HaBayis to hide weapons by observing the layout of security cameras outside the compound, and was with them when they armed themselves in the Umm el-Faham mosque on their way to the attack. Jabbarin also provided training and assistance in shooting techiques to the terrorists, and helped them conduct shooting exercises in the hills outside Umm el-Faham in preparation for the attacks.