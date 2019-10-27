Arab Who Attacked Yeshivah Student in Old City Sentenced to Prison Time

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 8:06 am |

Zion Gate. (Abir Sultan/Flash 90)

An Arab who attacked an 18-year-old yeshivah student in the Old City of Yerushalayim last year will serve 11 months in prison for his crime. In a plea deal, the Arab will also get a six month suspended sentence, and will pay NIS 5,000 to his victim.

The incident occurred last December on Har Tziyon, when the student was making his way out of the Old City. The student was cornered by three Arab teens, who attacked him savagely, knocking his head on a stone wall, and then punching and kicking him before running away. In his testimony, the student said that the attack occurred next to the Zion Gate of the Old City, causing him to lose consciousness for several minutes.

With his testimony, and with the assistance of footage from security cameras, police were able to track down the culprits. The other two culprits will be tried separately.

The student was represented by attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal rights organization, who praised police for their nabbing of the terrorists. “We can consider this an achievement, because at the end of the day an attacker who harmed and beat a Jew will serve time in prison. This is only the beginning, however, much more needs to be done,” he said.