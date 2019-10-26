White House: President Trump to Make a “Major Statement” on Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:50 pm |

President Donald Trump plans to make a “major statement” at the White House at 9 a.m. EST on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Saturday. The president is expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, which he has used to make a number of major announcements.

Gidley gave no further details, and it was unclear what the topic of Trump’s statement might be.

The president gave an indication that something was afoot earlier on Saturday night when he tweeted without explanation, “Something very big has just happened!”

A July, 2015 image grab of the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul. (AFP/Getty Images)

Newsweek speculated that the news conference is linked to a report that the U. S. military conducted a raid targeting Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), one of its most high-value targets. President Donald Trump approved the mission last week, according to Newsweek.

With reports of U.S. military helicopters over Syria’s northwestern Idlib province Saturday, U.S. military officials briefed on the matter reportedly said that Baghdadi was the target of the top-secret operation, and that Baghdadi was killed in the raid. In addition, the Defense Department told the White House they have “high confidence” that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi, with verification still pending.

The Joint Special Operations Command reportedly carried out the operation after the site had been under surveillance for some time.