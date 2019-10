YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:14 pm |

On Motzei Shabbos, Israel turned back their clocks one hour to winter time, as daylight savings time ended. It will return on March 27, 2020.

For the next week, until the United States turns back their clocks to Standard Time, there will be an additional hour difference between Israel and U.S. times. (For the Eastern Time Zone, the difference for this week will be 7 hours, and will revert back to 6 hours next Motzei Shabbos at 2:00 AM)