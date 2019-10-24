Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6:39 pm |

Harav Shlomo Zalman Ullman, zt”l.

Harav Shlomo Zalman Ulman, zt”l, a prominent posek and the Rav of Modiin Illit, was niftar early Wednesday morning after a protracted illness. The levayah took place Wednesday afternoon in Bnei Brak with kevurah in the Zichron Meir Beis Hachaim. Rav Ullman was almost 72 years old.

Rav Shlomo Zalman was born in Cheshvan 5708/1947 in Grosswardein, Romania, to Rav Gershon, one of the community leaders, and Leah (nee Neuhaus), a descendant of the Chassam Sofer. When the Communists took control of the government, the family fled to Eretz Yisrael and was directed to settle in Pardes Chana. Rav Gershon insisted on living in Bnei Brak because he felt it was more of a makom Torah, and began davening in the beis medrash of the Chazon Ish, zt”l. At that time, he was involved with the establishment of Chug Chassam Sofer.

When he was but two years old, young Shlomo Zalman was stricken with polio, and upon the advice of the Chazon Ish, who mentioned that the child would live for another seventy years, he traveled to the United States for treatment. After a year of treatment abroad, he miraculously recovered to the point that the Chazon Ish referred to his father as one who is “melumad be’nissim—accustomed to Heavenly miracles.”

As a youngster, he would accompany his father to the bi-weekly shiur in Minchas Chinuch which Hagaon Harav Shmuel Wosner, zt”l, would deliver in Chug Chassam Sofer, and through that he developed a bond with the Rav. Indeed Harav Wosner, along with Harav Yisrael Moshe Dushinsky, zt”l attended his bar mitzvah, in deference to his miraculous recovery from his childhood illness.

When he entered Yeshivas Ponovezh LaTze’irim, he was recognized for his toil and the clarity he had in his learning. During this time, he became close to Harav Shmuel Einshtein, Harav Michel Yehudah Lefkowitz and Harav Aharon Leib Shteinman, zecher tzaddikim levrachah. He subsequently learned in Yeshivas Ponovezh, where he maintained a chavrusashaft with Harav Shmuel Rozovsky, zt”l and became close with Harav Elazar Menachem Shach, zt”l.

In Cheshvan 5732/1972, he married the daughter of Harav Moshe Schloss of London, who Harav Moshe Shnyder, zt”l, called “the small Chofetz Chaim.” The couple settled in England for a short while, where Rav Shlomo Zalman discussed many halachic topics with Harav Chanoch Dov Padua, zt”l, the Dayan of the London Beis Din. Upon his return to Bnei Brak, he joined the Kollel of Ponovezh, where he was recognized as one of the “lions” of the esteemed group of yungeleit. He eventually was chosen by Rav Wosner to join his beis din and began answering she’eilos in Rav Wosner’s beis hora’ah. In 5742/1982, Rav Wosner appointed him as a Dayan, and he was universally recognized as an expert in psak halachah. In time, he assumed a senior position in the beis din, where he joined, ybl”c, Harav Moshe Shaul Klein, shlita and Harav Yaakov Meir Stern, shlita.

Rav Shlomo Zalman served as the baal tefillah for Rav Wosner, and his grandson, Harav Yosef Binyomin, shlita, the Rosh Yeshivah of Chachmei Lublin, mentioned in his hesped how his zeideh Rav Wosner loved his tefillos and would implore him to beseech mercy from Hakadosh Baruch Hu for all the mispallelim.

In his role as a posek, he was once called on by Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, to rule on a case involving Hilchos Klayim. Rav Chaim was presented with a she’eilah, and he replied that this needed the judgment of an experienced Rav. When Rav Chaim was asked who the she’eilah should be brought to, he responded, “Bring it to Rav Shlomo Zalman Ullman, who is reliable and renowned.”

When they approached Rav Ullman and related that Rav Chaim had sent them to him to decide the issue, he responded with great humility, “I do not understand why Rav Chaim sent you to me, since all my decisions in these matters are based on Rav Chaim’s Sefer Derech Emunah.”

The next chapter of Rav Ullman’s life brought him, in 5744/1984, to serve as the Rosh Kollel in Satmar, where for many years he produced exceptional talmidim with expertise in horaah. Many of these talmidei chachamim proceeded to assume positions as poskim both in Eretz Yisrael and abroad. At the levayah, his talmid Harav Yechiel Michel Friedman, shlita, extolled his devotion to his talmidim in the Kollel, and how he would overcome his physical pain and continue with the same dedication in spreading Torah. In addition, Rav Friedman told how Rav Shlomo Zalman was among the first to arrive, and how he would approach the yungeleit and speak with them in learning while rejoicing with every worthwhile sevarah (logical reasoning) they would present.

In 5752/1992, Hagaon Harav Yosef Shalom Elyashev, zt”l, asked him to assume the mantle of leadership for the Torah community in Petach Tikvah. In that capacity, he traveled there daily and managed to instill the spirit of Torah in the growing community.

When the city of Kiryas Sefer (today Modiin Illit) was established in 5754/1994, Rav Shach told the organizers that when it comes to appointing a posek for the city, he defers the decision to Rav Wosner. Kiryas Sefer was dear to Rav Wosner, as its residents are limited exclusively to shomrei Torah u’mitzvos. In response to Rav Shach’s request, he appointed his prized talmid, Harav Shlomo Zalman Ullman, to that post, a position he occupied for a quarter of a century.

Besides his role as posek, Rav Ullman delivered a multitude of shiurim in various places in Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit and in Chug Chassam Sofer, where he also served as the Dayan for the kehillah. He continued with these shiurim despite his weakened physical state in his later years.

On 3 Av/August 4, Rav Ullman was hospitalized in serious condition, and people were urged to be mispallel for his wellbeing. At the end of the hespedim, his son Rav Simchah mentioned that his father always said that the exalted days of Tishrei endure until Shabbos Bereishis. “Now, with his petirah, we can say ‘Shavas mesos lebeinu — the rejoicing of our hearts has ceased.’ (Eichah, 5:15)”

Yehi zichro baruch.

Harav Chaim Meyer Wosner, shlita, Rav of Zichron Meir.

Harav Yonason Binyomin Wosner, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin.

Harav Moshe Shaul Klein, shita, of the bais horaah of Harav Wosner, zt”l.

Harav Yaakov Yitzchok Eizik Landau, shlita, Rav of Bnei Brak.

Harav Shevach Tzvi Rosenblatt, shlita, Rav of Bnei Brak.

Harav Shimon Galai, shlita.