Forecasters: Israel May Be Hit by a ‘Medi-Cane’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 4:23 am |

Lightning illuminates the sky over Yerushalayim on Oct. 14. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

Thursday dawned clear and with moderate temperatures in most parts of the country, but that could radically change Friday – or even Thursday night, as weather forecasters are predicting a strong likelihood that Israel will be struck by a “Medi-cane,” a tropical-like storm that could bring high winds and copious amounts of rain to many parts of the country.

Models in recent days indicate that a major storm is brewing over the southern Mediterranean, off the coast of Sinai and Gaza. If the formation continues, meteorologists said, much of the country could be in for a major storm. According to Nahum Malik of the Meteo-Tek company, “while we are not a tropical area – which is why you can’t call these things tropical storms – you do get severe barometric drops in a short period, accompanied by winds and rain, as you would get in a tropical storm. Hence the term ‘Medi-cane,’ not quite a hurricane, but a severe storm for the usually placid Mediterranean.”

Speaking to Channel 12, Malik said rain should begin moving in Thursday night, with thunderstorms and hail possible. Flooding in the usual areas is likely, and “the large amount of rainfall will tax the capacity of drainage systems.” With that, he said, if the models do come to pass, the storm will vent much of its fury in the sea – while residents of Israel will be treated to a major yoreh storm, just days after they began mentioning rain in davening.