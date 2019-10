NEW YORK -

Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6:23 pm |

Early voting in New York state for the November 5 general election will begin this Saturday, and run until Sunday, November 3.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law earlier this year a bill allowing early voting, as nearly 40 other states have.

Cuomo said he encourages New Yorkers “to take advantage of this opportunity to skip the lines on Election Day and ensure their voices are heard at the ballot box.”