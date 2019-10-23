NY Law Allows Nursing as Reason to Postpone Jury Duty

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

A new law in New York allows nursing mothers to delay jury duty for up to two years.

The law signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo requires mothers who want to postpone jury duty to submit a note from a physician. Jury duty can’t have already been postponed or excused.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 17 other states have similar laws.

The law takes effect immediately.

“While jury service is a critically important civic duty, we also know new moms oftentimes juggle countless responsibilities and navigate enormous adjustments in the early stages of their child’s life,” Cuomo said. “This common-sense measure takes that reality into account by providing new moms the flexibility and option to postpone jury service while they care for a newborn.”